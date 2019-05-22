Woman injured after building collapse

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was injured during a partial building collapse in Miami.

The incident occurred Tuesday on SW 12th Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood.

According to the report, construction workers were working on the demolition of a building when part of the building suddenly collapsed.

Though authorities partially shutdown the area , a woman near the site was struck in the head by falling debris.

The woman was said to have sought medical attention at a care facility near the site but was later transported by fire rescue individuals to a local hospital.

The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.