Woman injured after building collapse

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was injured during a partial building collapse in Miami.
The incident occurred Tuesday on SW 12th Avenue in the Little Havana neighborhood.
According to the report, construction workers were working on the demolition of a building when part of the building suddenly collapsed.
Though authorities partially shutdown the area , a woman near the site was struck in the head by falling debris.
The woman was said to have sought medical attention at a care facility near the site but was later transported by fire rescue individuals to a local hospital.
The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.