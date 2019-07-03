Woman jailed for leaving $5,000 tip on boyfriend’s credit card after fight

A woman was arrested for leaving a $5,000 tip at a Clearwater restaurant on her boyfriend’s credit card following an argument.

Serina Wolfe, 24, was reportedly displeased with her boyfriend Michael Crane after he refused to buy her a plane ticket back home to New York, and a waitress of the Clear Sky Cafe reaped the benefits.

Police say Crane put a hold on his credit card, but when he removed it, Wolfe made a $5,055.37 purchase at the Clear Sky Cafe.

The cafe was notified about the fraudulent purchase but said the waitress had already been paid for the amount of the tip.

Wolfe was arrested Monday on a $1,000 bond.

As of July 3, she remains behind bars and is awaiting trial.