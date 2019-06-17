Woman reportedly shoved dog into lake and watched it drown

Officials in New Hampshire are reporting that they have arrested a woman who reportedly pushed her golden retriever off of a dock and watched as it drowned in a lake.

The Merrimack Police department arrested 66-year-old Nancy Bucciarelli Friday after learning about the incident that occurred on June 8th.

Witnesses reported seeing Bucciarelli push the 11-year-old dog into the Naticook Lake and just stand back as it struggled to keep it’s head above water. Other witnesses jumped into the water in an attempt to save the dog, however, they were too late.

She is scheduled to appear in court on a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge later this month. It is unclear if she has a lawyer.