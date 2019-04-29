Woman reports false burglary in an attempt to scare her ‘cheating’ husband

Officials in Alabama have arrested a woman who filed a false police report in an attempt to scare her husband who she believed was cheating on her.

According to the report, 33-year-old Amber Lewis called police on Wednesday to report a robbery at her home.

When authorities arrived at the home, instead of a thief or even the woman’s husband with his mistress, they found marijuana, cocaine, and other drugs all throughout the house, including in a room that was used by the couple’s 5-year-old son.

Lewis later told authorities that she believed her husband was having an affair and made the false report in an attempt to scare him.

She has since been arrested and was charged with making a false report to law enforcement, and second-degree possession of marijuana and chemical endangerment of a child.