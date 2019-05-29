Woman tries to rob a Burger King staff after request for free fries was denied

A woman is now behind bars and facing several charges after she allegedly tried to rob a Burger King after employees refused to give her and her girlfriend free french fries.

The incident occurred On April 2nd at the Burger King on 18200 block of South Dixie Highway.

According to the report, 49-year-old Natasha Bagley and her girlfriend walked into a Burger King and demanded free french fries, when employees refused and reportedly insulted her girlfriend, both women jumped over the counter and demanded money from the cashier.

When the employees refused to hand over any money, the two women began fighting the employees in the kitchen area. At one point one of the suspects threatened to hit an employee in the face with a gun, however, video from the incident did not show whether either suspect had a gun. One of the women then pushed the cash register to the ground and both women fled the restaurant in a black SUV.

Authorities were able to track down Bagley who appeared in court Tuesday on charges of burglary with assault or battery, armed robbery and criminal mischief.

She is currently being held without bond.

Bagley’s girlfriend has not yet been found.