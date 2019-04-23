Woman who threw puppies in dumpster arrested

Authorities in California have arrested a woman who was caught on surveillance video throwing newborn puppies into a dumpster.

The incident occurred Thursday behind an auto parts store in Coachella, California.

According to the report, a man rummaging the area for recyclables located the 7 puppies in a bag near the dumpster.

When authorities checked the surveillance video, they found that a woman driving a white Jeep, dumped them there and left the scene.

That woman was later identified as 54-year-old Deborah Sue Culwell.

Culwell was arrested and is facing animal cruelty charges.

Authorities also reported that they found 30 dogs at her home, which have all since been impounded.