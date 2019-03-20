Woodstock 50 Lineup Announced

Woodstock 50 is beginning to look like history in the making… again!

Over 80 artists are set to perform during the three-day festival, including Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, David Crosby, Margo Price, Miley Cyrus, and more.

The festival also welcomes back acts like Dead & Company, Santana, and John Fogerty who played the original Woodstock in 1969.

Woodstock 50 takes place Aug. 16-18 at Watkins Glen International racetrack in Watkins Glen, NY.

Tickets go on sale April 22 (Earth Day)

 

 

