Worker Dies After Falling Into Vat Of Oil On Disney Property

A worker is dead after accidentally slipping and falling into a huge vat of oil on a job site near Disney World’s Animal Kingdom.

The fatal industrial accident on Walt Disney World property in Florida is now under investigation.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies say a 61-year-old man died early this morning after falling into a vat of oil at an energy facility near Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

They say he and a co-worker were emptying oil and grease by-product from a semi-truck when the man slipped and fell into the vat.

The co-worker tried but was unable to help the man, who became overcome by fumes.

His body was recovered from the vat by Reedy Creek firefighters.

