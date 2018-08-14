World’s Oldest Pterodactyl Fossil Found

Scientists say a Pterodactyl fossil found in Utah is the oldest such fossil ever discovered.
In fact, the fossil suggests that Pterodactyls existed some 65 million years earlier than we thought.
It’s not a cousin of the bird, and it’s not a dinosaur. Paleontologists discovered this new flying species after recovering the oldest pterodactyl fossils in the Utah desert.
The ‘Triassic Pterosaur’ was a bird-like creature with a five-foot wingspan and a pouch, similar to a pelican’s, which may have been used to store prey or possibly even for mating calls.
What’s your favorite dinosaur?

The post World’s Oldest Pterodactyl Fossil Found appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Judge Sets Bail For Suspects In New Mexico Compound Case Omarosa “Snaps” at Today’s Savannah Guthrie, Uncomfortable London Counter-terrorism Unit Investigates Crash Outside Parliament Florida Candidate Apologizes for Fudging College Diploma, Stays in Race The News You Need To Know In A Minute 8/14/18 Florida Schools Question Parents About Students Mental Health
Comments