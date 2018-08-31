Tennis great Roger Federer stepped through a mine field when he met one of the sport’s biggest anger management cases yesterday at the US Open in New York.

The 37 year old Federer had to deal with the racket-smashing antics of French hothead Benoit Paire who destroys numerous rackets per set.

Federer won the match and advanced, while Paire annihilated more than ten rackets during the loss.

The video shows one of Paire’s most epic rocket-smashing tantrums and the best part is the umpire calmly announcing the penalties Paire racked up during his rampage.

The Benoit #Paire racket is spending quite a bit of time on the deck at the moment as the Frenchman threatens a meltdown…#Federer doesn’t help #Paire‘s mood by hitting shots that leave his opponent on his backside… 7-5 5-3… Live Stream >>> https://t.co/qZh11a4zAh pic.twitter.com/LYZ1mZqUYG — Live Tennis (@livetennis) August 30, 2018

The post Worst Tennis Meltdown, Ever appeared first on 850 WFTL.