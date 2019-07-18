WPB Police Identify Suspect in Sex Assault Case Involving Wrong Vehicle

West Palm Beach Police have connected a 31-year-old man to a sexual assault that occurred last January following a mistaken car situation.

On January 4, an unidentified woman was with family and friends in unincorporated West Palm Beach, according to police.

After drinking alcohol, she used a smartphone car service, then got into the wrong vehicle.

Police say the suspect, Eddie Lee Thompson, took the woman to a motel at 3911 Broadway Ave., where he sexually assaulted her.

DNA evidence submitted to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Serology Lab provided a match, as did a new sample which was submitted this week.

Thompson was already in jail on unrelated charges when he was informed of the sexual assault charge.