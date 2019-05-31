WPB “Tot Mom” Casey Anthony to Make a Movie Based on Her Life

Casey Anthony, who lives quietly in West Palm Beach, is now planning to go public and make a movie based on her life called “As I Was Told,” the Daily Mail reported.

The 33-year-old was named the most hated mother in America after she was arrested for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter.

Caylee’s skeletal remains were found in a trash bag in December 2008, in woodlands near the family home.

The Daily Mail reported Anthony was accused of neglecting her daughter and killing her to get out of her parental responsibilities.

In 2011, an Orlando jury found her not guilty of first degree.

According to Anthony, “I could care less what people think of me,” Anthony told the Daily Mail. “I just feel my truth needs to be out of me. I need to close the book.”