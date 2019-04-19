WPB Triple Murder Suspect Claims His Victims Tortured Him

A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her two brothers in West Palm Beach claimed the three tortured him and his son, according to a report from Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators arrested 41-year-old Yuniel Martinez De La Cotera on Wednesday night on three counts of first-degree murder with a firearm.

Deputies say he killed 40-year-old Yasnai Moliner Yera, 25-year-old Yasmar Alfaro-Yero, and 25-year-old Yusnier Alfaro-Yera outside a home on Cole Street.

In the 911 call, the suspect said he killed his ex-girlfriend and her two brothers in self-defense.

He claimed they tortured him and kicked him out of the house.

According to the report, deputies found no evidence to support his claims of self-defense.

Martinez De La Cotera is set to appear in court on Friday morning.