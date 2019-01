If you are a huge fan of peanut butter than this tip may be the best thing you have heard in a while! Did you know that you are supposed to store peanut butter upside down?! According to studies the oil that resides on the top of the jar after sitting for some time gets easily distributed through the butter when it is upside down! Save the hassle from stirring and making a mess on your knuckles, you know you have been there! Indulge right when you open the jar now!