You Can Now Visit the Titanic

Starting in summer 2019 you will be able to go and visit the wreck of the Titanic. Six trips are planned in June, and each trip will last for a week. OceanGate Expeditions will hold the trips out of Canada and require nine “mission specialists” on each trip, with the fees of $105,129 per person. All meals, accommodations, training, and gear are included in the rate and you will board a mini submarine where a 3 hour dive will take place. The total time for the trip can be anywhere from 6 to 8 hours. While underwater you can visit the bow of the ship, the grand staircase, debris around the site and other parts to the ship. Would you take this trip of a lifetime?

 

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

7-Eleven Canned Wine Blake’s Cancer Research Program Have Any Last Minute Christmas Wishes? Call Santa And Let Him Know! Don’t Let The Stresses Of The Holidays Bring You Down! Check These Tips! 12 Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts for $1 Man Takes Truck Full of Beer
Comments