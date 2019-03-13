You Can Use “Baby Shark” to Teach Your Kids CPR

Parents have heard “Baby Shark” more than enough already. But if you can tolerate it a few more times, it might save your LIFE someday. Apparently schools have started using “Baby Shark” to teach kids CPR, because it has just the right number of beats per minute for chest compressions. “Stayin’ Alive”by The Bee Gees is another popular song that’s used. It’s 104 beats per minute. But your kids probably don’t know that song and won’t remember it. But “Baby Shark” is 115 beats per minute, which works too. Anything between 100 and 120 beats is fine. And it’s so popular, they’ll probably know it the rest of their lives. So when you have a massive heart attack in 40 years, they can step in and save your life.