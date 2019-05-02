You May Need an Umbrella for SunFest

Sunfest kicks off tonight in downtown West Palm Beach and forecasters are calling for a 90% chance of rain.

The weather maker is here the National Weather Service of Miami says there is an excellent of rain and thunderstorms today through Friday.

So you may want to take the umbrella. Here is a list of items that you are permitted to bring into the four day festival.

Small bags/backpacks no larger than 12” x 12” x 6”

Refillable NON-GLASS water bottles, cups or containers

Baby food or food for persons with medical conditions in approved containers only

Service animals for patrons with disabilities

Single collapsible lawn chairs

Blankets

Umbrellas may be brought in, but you may be asked to put them down in concert areas to allow all guests access to stage viewing.

Non-professional cameras (no removable lens)

Wheelchairs/medical scooters

Strollers