Dang boy! You make how much?

Country musics biggest stars also have the biggest bank accounts!

This mega country star just passed Garth Brooks taking the No. 1 spot on Forbes‘ newly released list of the top-earning stars in country music.

Can you guess who it is?…

Luke Bryan!!! Luke earned an astounding $52 million over the last 12 months.

Garth Brooks fell back to second followed by Kenny Chesney who rounds out the top three.

