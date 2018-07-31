Your Glam Jam Today for Miranda Lambert Tickets! By Chelsea Taylor | Jul 31, 2018 @ 11:43 AM #glamjam resurrection @marenmorris @moanilee @tiffanygiffordstyle @johnnylavoy @josephcassell1 @marwaabashir #noscrubs #nyc #onetakewonder A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jan 30, 2018 at 5:03pm PST SHARE RELATED CONTENT Video: Scotty McCreery New Wedding Video Video: Football Is Coming! Luke Bryan Makes History! Win Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town Tickets! Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin Reuniting For ‘9 to 5’ Sequel Check Out The Trailer For The Documentary “I Am Paul Walker”