YouTube star sentenced to 10 years on child pornography charges

A 24-year-old YouTube star plead guilty to receiving child pornography charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday.

Austin Jones will serve ten years in prison with eight years of supervised release for convincing underage girls to send him sexually explicit photos and videos.

Jones admitted to persuading underage girls to send him explicit videos to “prove” they were his “biggest fan.”

He released a lengthy statement following his conviction.

Jones also gave a lengthy statement of his own. Part of it here: pic.twitter.com/443alumZ0i — Sam Charles (@samjcharles) May 3, 2019

Jones rose to YouTube stardom with his music and covers of popular songs having more than half a million subscribers on the famous site.

Last year, he was charged after two 14-year-old girls came forward with allegations against Jones in which he confessed to a year later.

Authorities say both of the victims had previously told Jones how old they were.

Jones’ attorney says the former YouTube star has been in therapy, “those ideations have stopped entirely.”

On Monday, another hearing will take place to determine when Jones will be taken into custody.