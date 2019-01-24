Zephen Xaver killed five women in Sebring bank shooting, says police

Thursday, police confirmed that all five victims of the Sebring bank shooting were women.

Four of the victims worked at the bank.

Police identified two of the five victims as Marisol Lopez, a bank employee; and Cynthia Watson, a bank customer, at a press conference, Thursday.

Police did not release the names of the other victims at the request of their families.

The suspect, 21-year-old Zephen Xaver appeared in court Thursday morning on five counts of premeditated first-degree murder.

The State Attorney’s Office says a grand jury will be put together within the next couple of weeks to seek indictments in the killings.

Police revealed a timeline of the deadly shooting, which began around 12:30 p.m., Wednesday at the SunTrust bank in Sebring, Florida.

Police say the suspect walked into the bank with a gun and made contact with employees and a customer before overtaking the bank by force.

He then shot everyone in the bank.

According to the arrest report, police found the five victims face down with gunshot wounds to the back of their heads and upper torsos.

Xaver called 911 about six minutes after the attack.

“He told dispatchers that he killed five people in the bank,” Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund confirmed.

Dispatchers kept in contact with Xaver until officers arrived at the scene.

At 12:40 p.m., deputies with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene.

Police officers arrived two minutes later, CBS12 reports.

At 12:44 p.m., police called in the SWAT team.

Xaver appeared to have no intention in giving law enforcement access to the victims prompting authorities to make a tactical entry into the bank at 1:54 p.m.

After securing the scene, authorities said they had Xaver in custody at 2:28 p.m.

He wore a bulletproof vest and carried a 9 mm handgun, according to police.

Police have not established a motive at this time and say the suspect had no prior relationship with the victims.

There were no survivors of the shooting.