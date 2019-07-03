Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill Explains how to Kill and Eat Iguanas

Florida officials are encouraging residents to kill iguanas in your yard.

They recently declared open season on the lizards.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation says homeowners don’t need a permit to kill iguanas on their own property, or on public land in South Florida.

Officials say the iguana population is out of control and is causing erosion and degradation to infrastructure.

Wildlife experts like Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill also say iguanas make for good eating…kind of like chicken of the trees.

Lots of recipes on the internet for the googling. Think of the environmental benefits from eating locally-sourced meat. Florida iguana population explodes and residents are urged to 'kill' – ABC News https://t.co/x3vPq71dew — Cappy (@capseyes_cappy) July 2, 2019